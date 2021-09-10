Mickey Peters Finally Answers Who Threw a Better Ball: Kliff Kingsbury or BJ Symons?

Mickey Peters was one of the first big names in the Air Raid Era for Texas Tech and then-head coach Mike Leach. Peters broke out as a sophomore in 2001 with Kliff Kingsbury throwing the rock his way more and more as the season progressed. He'd finish his second year at Texas Tech with more than 500 yards and two touchdowns. His next season was a true breakout for Mickey Peters, when he racked up 750 yards and eight touchdowns.