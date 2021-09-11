WATCH: Five-star Florida State commit Travis Hunter goes off again

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Collins Hill (GA.) five-star Florida State athlete commit Travis Hunter Jr had another highlight-reel touchdown in Collins Hill’s 34-0 win against Rome (GA.) on Friday.

The five-star cornerback prospect plays both way ways and went for over 200 receiving yards on Friday night.

Hunter is coming off his lone official visit to Florida State over the Sep. 3-5 weekend. The playmaker is locked into his Florida State commitment and is expected to contribute as soon as he arrives on campus, potentially on both sides of the ball.

Despite Florida State’s season-opening loss to Notre, Dame, the Seminoles impressed fans and high-profile recruits alike. Florida State hosted the likes of five-star receiver Kevin Coleman and five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner in the loss.

In the opening game of the season against Brookwood, Travis Hunter had 13 receptions for 232 yards, two receiving touchdowns, another passing touchdown and an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Defensively through two games, Hunter has recorded eight tackles and three interceptions.

On3’s rankings rate Hunter as the No. 2 player in the 2022 class.

Here’s what On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power had to say on Travis Hunter Jr’s season-opening performance against Brookwood.

“Travis Hunter is the most impactful non-quarterback in high school football,” Power said. “He has truly elite ball skills with a huge catch radius. Hunter makes use of that ability as a receiver and defensive back. In watching a bunch of his games over the past year, it’s a question of when, not if Hunter makes a huge play. The competitiveness and stamina to never come off the field is also very impressive. He took a big shot to his lower body on one catch and run but stayed on the field and was a lead blocker on a touchdown the very next play.”

Power continued.

“Hunter is a rare prospect in that he is a legitimate five-star on either side of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback,” he said. “The production on Friday nights is off the charts. He had over 1,700 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions in 2020. He might out-do himself this year if the first game is any indication.”

Earlier this offseason, On3’s Jeremy Johnson wrote a feature on Travis Hunter Jr, who is aiming to be unstoppable.

“I’m trying to prove that I’m the best player and nobody is going to stop me,” Hunter told Johnson. “I don’t care if it’s a triple team on offense or if they try to go after me on defense. Nobody is going to be able to stop me.”

The Seminoles have a loaded 2022 recruiting class that features Hunter, four-star safety Sam McCall, four-star offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, four-star defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, four-star quarterback AJ Duffy and four-star offensive lineman Antavious Woody, among 18 total commits.

The Seminoles also remain in contention for a number of prospects, most notably On3’s top player in the country, American Heritage EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. and the top tight end in the country, Jaleel Skinner.