Florida State

Mark Richt on who he would start at quarterback for Florida State

By Jonathan Wagner
On3.com
 6 days ago
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

One of the biggest storylines coming out of college football’s opening weekend was the great comeback effort by Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Milton suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018 that led many to wonder whether or not he would ever walk again. Three years later, Milton made a big impact against a top ten opponent in Florida State’s first game of the season. Milton did not start against Notre Dame, but some experts believe he should start for the Seminoles moving forward.

On the ACC Network, Mark Richt, EJ Manuel, and Eric MacLain all said that Milton should be Florida State’s starting quarterback.

“I’m probably going to play McKenzie,” Richt said on who he would start at quarterback for Florida State. “He’s had so many games in his career, so highly successful. And to see him be ready as he was and do some of the things he did, he doesn’t have the measurables, he’s not tall, he doesn’t have a super strong arm, he’s not that dynamic of a runner. But he’s got it, and what I mean by that is he has a little magic to him.

“I think he’s the guy right now to go with. Jordan Travis, obviously a really skilled runner and an improved passer and there’s probably a role for him. But right now I would go with McKenzie.”

If Milton is tabbed as Florida State’s starter moving forward, he will be ready for the opportunity. Next up for the Seminoles is a matchup with Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

Milton knows a thing or two about making comebacks

When Milton took over for Florida State on opening weekend, the Seminoles trailed by ten. Milton led Florida State on two scoring drives to force overtime, and he showed great command of the offense. He completed five of seven passes for 48 yards in his Seminoles debut. Travis, who got the start, completed nine of his 19 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a rushing touchdown.

Before suffering his devastating leg injury in 2018, Milton saw tremendous success at Central Florida. Milton started and won every game at quarterback on UCF’s undefeated season in 2017. He also started 10 games in 2018 before his injury, and UCF did not lose any of those games either. Milton’s appearance against Notre Dame is the first time he saw action in a football game since November 23, 2018.

When Milton went down with the injury, nobody was expecting to see him play a major role on the football field again, let alone starting for a program like Florida State. His leg was almost amputated after suffering artery and nerve damage, a dislocated knee, and multiple torn ligaments. Even Milton’s surgeon wasn’t sure if Milton would be able to play football again.

Milton is poised to see more time at quarterback moving forward. Whether or not Florida State will make him the starter is unclear, but for now, Milton is already one of the best stories across the nation.

Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
