'Rolex Ripper' may be Albanian woman – as 77-year-old man becomes latest victim

By Izzy Lyons,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a fresh “Rolex Ripper” theft, the Sunday Telegraph can reveal, as it has emerged that the women behind the attacks could be Albanian, according to victims. Derek Freestone, 77, is the latest victim of a gang targeting elderly men for their expensive watches in villages and golf...

