MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – From the high school to the middle school, parents in the Franklin Regional School District made sure their message was heard: “our children, our choice.” Parent Erin Lorenz organized the protest of about 40 parents Wednesday. She has a son in the high school who is medically exempt and doesn’t wear a mask. But Lorenz says masks negatively impact people physically, emotionally and mentally. Medical experts say masks help stem the spread of COVID-19, which the state says is infecting more and more children. When announcing the mandate, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said cases in kids rose...

