CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Can an apartment/landlord change how the utilities are handled and to whom they are named without having me agree to it?

By Asked in Kalamazoo, MI
avvo.com
 7 days ago

Renewed a lease at my apartment complex back in November 2020 for this leasing year (August of 2021 - July of 2022). Under my renewal lease agreement, I pay Consumers Energy directly. My apartment complex is under new management as of May of this year (2021). I've not yet signed a lease under the new management. The apartment manager is telling me that I am required to follow the new lease and pay a 3rd party company $60 a year to handle the payments of my electric bill. I would no longer pay the electric company directly under this new lease, and the $60 a year is categorized in the new lease agreement as additional rent. Management says that if I don't sign up for this 3rd party service that I risk additional late fees and/or my electric being shut off.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecity.nyc

How New Eviction Moratorium Can Help Tenants, Landlords and Homeowners

Just before Ida wreaked havoc on homes across New York City, the state Legislature passed an important new law for tenants, landlords and homeowners that pushes New York’s eviction moratorium until Jan. 15. You may remember that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s eviction moratorium, limiting protections, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lima News

How should a landlord handle a tenant who hasn’t paid?

Q: Now that evictions are resuming, I need to deal with my tenant who is more than six months behind. I have continued paying the mortgage, but it has not been easy. I need the cash flow from a paying tenant before I end up in foreclosure. Is there anything that I should know? —Peter.
FLORIDA, OH
Arkansas Online

Arkansas allows rent relief without landlord buy-in

Arkansas has relaxed some of the requirements for its program to help tenants who are behind on rent because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday. The state Department of Human Services received $173 million from the federal government at the beginning of 2021 to distribute to renters...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Post

Is it okay for a landlord to break your apartment lease?

Q: I just watched one of your YouTube videos: Can Landlords Make Tenants Pay if They Break Their Lease?. What if it is the other way around? My landlord gave a termination notice to vacate the rental home on Oct. 23, 2021 for the following reason: “During this Pandemic Era, it has been truly hard on my business to be profitable at renting this property.” He wants to sell it.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Without Me#Consumers Energy#The Electric Company#The Landlord#3rd Party Company
kldjfb.xyz

Can renters fix up a home without landlord's permission?

Q. Does the renter of a home have the right to make changes to the home, such as painting the walls and cabinets, building flower beds or digging up and leveling the yard to put in an above ground pool, without the consent of the landlord? What are the consequences of making changes to the home or lawn without approval?
GOLDMAN SACHS
theeastcountygazette.com

Permanent Boost of SNAP Benefits to be Seen in October

Starting October, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will gain an increase in benefits by 25%. SNAP is a federal program that helps individuals and families supplement food costs. This is a good highlight that Americans can look forward to in the next month especially during the height of the...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Experts Call for Another Round, When Will You Receive It?

Experts are asking for extra monthly help or another round of stimulus checks as concerns about all aid running out grow or soon to be expired. In a recently published article in iBTimes, with many government initiatives put in place to fight the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic either expiring or on the brink of terminating shortly, many are concerned about what this might imply for millions of Americans who are still in terrible financial circumstances and straits.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
multihousingnews.com

Baltimore Apartments Change Hands

Broadshore Capital Partners has acquired 225 North Calvert, a 347-unit Class A community in downtown Baltimore. The seller was CP Capital US, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate. JLL Capital Markets worked on behalf of the seller to facilitate the transaction. The luxury apartment property is an adaptive reuse...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

New Law Would Allow California Homeowners To Build More Housing On Their Properties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law this week that will allow homeowners across the state to build more housing on the land they own. Planned Desert Community In lancaster California, USA. (Photo by Sam Lafoca/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) The law is aimed at easing the housing crisis in California by streamlining the permit process, increasing density and diversity in neighborhoods, and making housing more affordable near major employment hubs. Most of California’s cities and towns have been zoned as “single-family home,” stipulating that only one housing unit could be built on the lot, for decades. The new legislation, SB 9, facilitates the process for homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot in order to add units on their existing properties. It’s “an opportunity for our neighbors to be able to create housing for other neighbors, or even their own family members,” said State Sen. Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach, who co-authored the bill. A UC Berkeley study has found the law could allow up to 400,000 homeowners to add units to their property. Critics of the law, however, say the new law gives developers too much control and allows homeowners to change the character of a neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inman.com

How your buyers can make cash offers without the cash on hand

In the above session from Connect Now, Amy Somerville of Moment of Clarity and Ryan Dibble and Arjun Nair of Flyhomes discuss how you can empower your clients with innovative financial tools to help guarantee deals go through. Included in this session:. How Flyhomes is reinventing real estate and creating...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy