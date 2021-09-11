Can an apartment/landlord change how the utilities are handled and to whom they are named without having me agree to it?
Renewed a lease at my apartment complex back in November 2020 for this leasing year (August of 2021 - July of 2022). Under my renewal lease agreement, I pay Consumers Energy directly. My apartment complex is under new management as of May of this year (2021). I've not yet signed a lease under the new management. The apartment manager is telling me that I am required to follow the new lease and pay a 3rd party company $60 a year to handle the payments of my electric bill. I would no longer pay the electric company directly under this new lease, and the $60 a year is categorized in the new lease agreement as additional rent. Management says that if I don't sign up for this 3rd party service that I risk additional late fees and/or my electric being shut off.avvo.com
