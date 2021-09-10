Lanord charging extra for having a air conditioner plus rent when he now told me after having it in for months etc

Hello I've known my lanlord for quite awhile have rented many places with him which was a HUGE mistake but with no credit an needing a place for an emergency I had no choice, I been living at my current place now for a year an a few months, the start of summer this year I had my air conditioner put in the window my lanlord was perfectly fine with it and never said anything to me about it at all nor was it ever in writing when I first met him that NOW out of months of having my air conditioner I. The window all of a sudden when I pay my rent which is $800 a month every week $200 he wants me to pay now all of a sudden an extra $10 a week when once again it was NEVER told from the beginning when I first met him nor when I first put in the air conditioner an I've had it in my window for months just recently he randomly said "you have to now start paying a extra $10 out of $200 each week" it's REALLY unfair an I do NOT think I should have to pay it when I know he's only doing it to be greedy with money and there was never anything written or told me to me ever until SUDDENLY PLEASE help! Thank you.