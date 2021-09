On this solemn day, we pause to remember the attacks on our homeland that forever changed our nation and took 2,977 American lives. September 11, 2001 is forever ingrained in our minds. We all remember where we were when we heard the news of the Twin Towers struck by airplanes and the unfolding crisis which seized the country and seemingly froze time. The images of the towers falling, people jumping to their deaths, and our brave first responders running into the danger are images that will live with all of us forever. They truly are as vivid today as they were twenty years ago.

