Troy, AL

Sorrell College adds center for GEEKS life through the Sorrell 360 Center for Professional Life

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sorrell College of Business is taking GEEKS to a new level through the creation of the Sorrell 360 Center for Professional Life. GEEKS, which stands for “Globally aware, Engaged with the business community, Ethical decision-makers, Knowledgeable to compete, and Successful in business and life,” has been a key element to student development within the College of Business for several years. Now, the initiative has been expanded.

