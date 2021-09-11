CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Michelin-Starred Lord Stanley Transforms Into Pop-Up Space Featuring Visiting Chefs

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVbwo_0bt4wAVS00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Michelin-starred restaurant Lord Stanley in Russian Hill doesn’t look any different from the outside, but inside, there’s a whole new operation underway.

Turntable has debuted at Lord Stanley, featuring well-known and up-and-coming guest chefs from around the world. The wines will also reflect a particular region.

First up is Chef Micaela Najmanovich, owner of Anafe in Buenos Aires.

She said her food reflects her Jewish heritage and time spent in places like Australia and Vietnam.

“It’s huge for us, actually because of the pandemic as well for us to be able to cook outside of Argentina is huge, and as well – Argentina we don’t have michelin stars,” she said. “So for us to have the opportunity to show our food in a restaurant with this kind of service and kitchen is huge.”

Diners can choose from a multi-course meal indoors or more casual options at its to-go window.

“Everyone made changes and pivoted during the pandemic, we all did a little bit of everything to kind of just keep going and moving forward,” said Lord Stanley chef and owner Carrie Blease. “I think it made us just think about what people are looking for in a dining experience, how to keep things fresh.”

Blease said she and her husband Rupert loved traveling for pop-ups before the pandemic. Turntable is her opportunity to provide space for other chefs and attract new and repeat diners.

San Francisco resident Rachel Forisha has dined at Lord Stanley before, and now she’s back for Turntable.

“I know Michelin star restaurants tend to change the menu anyway, but this is going to be completely different countries and focuses,” she said. “It will just be a very appealing – it’s appealing for people who like trying new things.”

Turntable is also assisting visiting chefs with housing, flights, and taking them to local farmers’ markets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Illinois Restaurant’s Barbecue Ribs Named One of the Best in America

You can look and high and low for the best barbecue ribs in Illinois. For us in Rockford, you won't have to go too far in order to try them. If you're downstate Illinois, you will probably need to drive some. Not saying that there aren't great barbecue joints down there, but to get the best barbecue ribs in the state, you'll have to go to Chicago.
ROCKFORD, IL
Page Six

Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Idaho8.com

Famed Singaporean eatery Hawker Chan loses its Michelin star

A Singaporean hawker stall known for offering the world’s least expensive Michelin-starred meal has just lost its designation. Hawker Chan, founded by Chan Hong Meng, became famous for its simple-yet-delicious $2.50 soy sauce chicken noodle dish when it was included in Michelin’s first-ever guide to Singapore in 2016, earning one star.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Three new restaurants in Croatia receive Michelin Stars, making 10 total

The latest edition of the Michelin Guide for 2021 is out - and three additional restaurants in Croatia have been awarded Michelin stars!. The newcomers are Rijeka's Nebo restaurant in the Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa, Alfred Keller in the Alhambra Hotel on Lošinj, and Emanuele Scarell's Agli Amici in Rovinj.
RESTAURANTS
saurav sarkar

These Restaurant In San Diego Will Blow Your Taste Buds.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines' specialty restaurant goes above and beyond hotel cuisine. In a warm and friendly Craftsman-style dining room, head chef Jeff Jackson and chef de cuisine Kelli Crosson collaborate on perfectly sourced farm-to-table cooking, with dishes such housemade terrines, Liberty Duck breast, and leg confit, and beets with pistachio butter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Food Drink#Cbs Sf#Jewish
hypebeast.com

Michelin-Starred Chef Dominique Crenn Joins Shake Shack For a Limited-Edition Grilled Cheese

Just after Shake Shack teamed up with Milk Bar for a pair of limited-edition milkshakes, the popular fast food joint is now expanding on its “Now Serving” chef collaboration series, tapping Michelin-starred and award-winning restauranteur Dominique Crenn for a limited-edition grilled cheese sandwich. Incorporating the Bay Area favorite Bohemian Creamery’s...
RESTAURANTS
vegnews.com

Michelin-Starred Chef Alain Ducasse Shows Plants Can Be ‘Tres Chic’ at New, Mostly Plant-Based, Restaurant in Paris

Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse is getting ready to open Sapid, a fine-dining restaurant in Paris that will focus on plant-based dishes. At Sapid, Ducasse is flipping traditional French cuisine on its head by putting vegetables at the forefront and using animal products only as seasoning. “We will be careful of the planet, [mindful] of its scarce resources, of the men and women who cultivate, who fish, who collect,” Ducasse told France Info. “It will be 95-percent vegetable food. And the seasoning will be animal protein. It will be fish.”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fortune

How star chefs age their own steaks at home

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The world of steak is not known for innovation. Apart from the kinds grown in labs or fabricated on a 3D printer, as well as the occasional upgraded wagyu, “tried and true” is the motto most beef enthusiasts embrace.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

Star chefs give standout performances at BeachLife Festival

Dressed in his kitchen whites, David LeFevre was busy making his rounds through the tables at his Redondo Beach spot on Friday evening, chatting up diners, sometimes taking a seat next to them to talk about their four-course meal. The celebrated South Bay chef wasn’t at one of his restaurants,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
TrendHunter.com

Pop-Up Lemonade Stands

Lemonade stands are seen as sweet and nostalgic parts of childhood but Smirnoff tailored its neon pop-up stand to adults with #GetYourPinkOn to celebrate its new lineup. For Labor Day weekend in Miami, the brand invited adults ages 21 and up to experience Smirnoff Pink Lemonade in an immersive space styled like paradise. The experience, hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist, Ty Dolla $ign, shared a taste of cocktails like The Pink Lemonade Punch and the Pink Flamingo Cosmo, as well as others that showed off the versatility of the lineup.
DRINKS
Grub Street

Noma Finally Receives Three Michelin Stars

Today, history was made. Yes, we are talking about the only news that matters: 18 years after opening to international acclaim and forcing food lovers around the globe to Google the words “sea buckthorn,” Rene Redzepi’s restaurant Noma posted on Instagram that Michelin decided to award the restaurant its coveted three-star rating, a designation that had thus far eluded the otherwise-as-acclaimed-as-possible restaurant. In the parlance of the Michelin guide, this means the restaurant is “worth a special journey!” (That exclamation point is theirs.)
RESTAURANTS
Westword

How to Score East Coast-Style Sandwiches From Little Arthur's Hoagies Pop-Up

"The night before my hoagie days, I don't really sleep," says AJ Shreffler, the "Arthur" behind Little Arthur's Hoagies, a pop-up that specializes in the kind of sandwiches found at East Coast delis, particularly in Philadelphia, Shreffler's hometown. That's because he makes everything from scratch — from the bread, pickles and garlic mayo to the meatballs and chicken cutlets.
DENVER, CO
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
39K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy