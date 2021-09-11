CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

Defense, O-Line push Smithson Valley past El Paso Eastwood

By Andrew McCulloch
scorebooklive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING BRANCH, Texas — Smithson Valley senior linebacker Kolton Scheppler set the tone early for the Rangers defense against El Paso Eastwood. On a broken play late in the first quarter, Scheppler zeroed in on a Troopers’ quarterback scramble before swiping and recovering a fumble in enemy territory. On the next play, junior wide receiver rumbled into the end zone on a 33-yard run to put Smithson Valley up 14-0.

