Defense, O-Line push Smithson Valley past El Paso Eastwood

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Smithson Valley senior linebacker Kolton Scheppler set the tone early for the Rangers defense against El Paso Eastwood. On a broken play late in the first quarter, Scheppler zeroed in on a Troopers’ quarterback scramble before swiping and recovering a fumble in enemy territory. On the next play, junior wide receiver rumbled into the end zone on a 33-yard run to put Smithson Valley up 14-0.