San Diego State at Arizona odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (0-1) meet Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the San Diego State at Arizona odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Aztecs of SDSU erased a 10-0 halftime adjustment last week against New Mexico State, outscoring the Aggies 28-0 in the second half for the win. They didn’t come close to covering the 31.5-point number, and the Under (51) comfortably connected.

The Wildcats of Arizona came up short, 24-16, against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They were able to cash as 13.5-point underdogs as the Under (53.5) connected.

San Diego State at Arizona odds, spread and lines

Money line: San Diego State +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Arizona -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

San Diego State +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Arizona -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): San Diego State +1.5 (-110) | Arizona -1.5 (-110)

San Diego State +1.5 (-110) | Arizona -1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

San Diego State at Arizona odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 26, Arizona 20

SAN DIEGO STATE (+102) is the play straight up. They looked absolutely awful last week in the first half against New Mexico State. However, the offense picked up the pace in the second half and should use that 28-0 run as a springboard into this week.

Arizona (-125) actually outgained BYU 426 to 368 in total yards, but they were sacked four times. The kicking game was also an adventure for the Wildcats missing two field goals.

While the Aztecs didn’t play a full 60 seconds, they looked a lot more complete in the second half.

SAN DIEGO STATE +1.5 (-110) is the play here, although I prefer the money line as a slightly better value. Unless you feel Arizona -1.5 (-110) is going to win by one point, look to the money line instead.

UNDER 46.5 (-108) is the lean in this one and worth a small-unit play.

The Under cashed for both of these teams in Week 1. San Diego State was blanked by New Mexico State of all teams, while Arizona managed just three points in the first 30 minutes.

Defense reigned supreme for both of these teams last week, and we should see another lower-scoring effort.

