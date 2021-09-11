CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

San Diego State at Arizona odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqcv9_0bt4qmmW00

The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (0-1) meet Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the San Diego State at Arizona odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Aztecs of SDSU erased a 10-0 halftime adjustment last week against New Mexico State, outscoring the Aggies 28-0 in the second half for the win. They didn’t come close to covering the 31.5-point number, and the Under (51) comfortably connected.

The Wildcats of Arizona came up short, 24-16, against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They were able to cash as 13.5-point underdogs as the Under (53.5) connected.

San Diego State at Arizona odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: San Diego State +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Arizona -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): San Diego State +1.5 (-110) | Arizona -1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

San Diego State at Arizona odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 26, Arizona 20

SAN DIEGO STATE (+102) is the play straight up. They looked absolutely awful last week in the first half against New Mexico State. However, the offense picked up the pace in the second half and should use that 28-0 run as a springboard into this week.

Arizona (-125) actually outgained BYU 426 to 368 in total yards, but they were sacked four times. The kicking game was also an adventure for the Wildcats missing two field goals.

While the Aztecs didn’t play a full 60 seconds, they looked a lot more complete in the second half.

SAN DIEGO STATE +1.5 (-110) is the play here, although I prefer the money line as a slightly better value. Unless you feel Arizona -1.5 (-110) is going to win by one point, look to the money line instead.

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

UNDER 46.5 (-108) is the lean in this one and worth a small-unit play.

The Under cashed for both of these teams in Week 1. San Diego State was blanked by New Mexico State of all teams, while Arizona managed just three points in the first 30 minutes.

Defense reigned supreme for both of these teams last week, and we should see another lower-scoring effort.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Tennessee State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CougsDaily

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

For the first time since BYU declared its independence in 2011, BYU will play in a ranked matchup in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The #23 Cougars host the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over ASU. 1....
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Ohio State#Arizona Stadium#Sdsu#Byu#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Espn#Sportsbookwire
offtackleempire.com

Week 3 Picks and Previews for Big Ten Football

Maybe it was the hurricane that rolled through Houston, maybe it was the delightful football last night, maybe it was the dizzying amount of real or pseudo-shittalking from Iowa and Penn State and Rutgers and Purdue and Penn State again...I have no idea where to begin this week in Big Ten football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Davis Enterprise

UC Davis too much for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — As the UC Davis Aggies open their home football season Saturday against Dixie State before a sellout crowd at UC Davis Health Stadium, they can look back with satisfaction of their rout of the University of San Diego. Any fear that the Aggies might suffer a letdown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy