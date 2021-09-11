CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford at USC odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Stanford Cardinal (0-1) and USC Trojans (1-0) meet Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Stanford at USC odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Cardinal flamed out in a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas, falling against Kansas State 24-7. Stanford was nearly shut out, too, scoring a touchdown with 3:16 remaining in regulation to cap the scoring.

Stanford managed just 39 rushing yards on 22 attempts while throwing for 194 yards. K-State gashed them for 200 yards on the ground while sacking the Cardinal four times.

USC pushed past San Jose State 30-7, covering a 13.5-point spread as the Under (61) easily connected. While the Trojans allowed 308 passing yards, they shut down the run, allowing just 68 yards on the ground.

Stanford at USC odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stanford +550 (bet $100 to win $550) | USC -850 (bet $850 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stanford +17.5 (-115) | USC -17.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Stanford at USC odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

USC 34, Stanford 13

You just can’t play USC (-850), as they will cost you eight-and-a-half times your potential return. It’s just not a recommended long-term betting strategy.

AVOID, and look to the spread instead.

USC -17.5 (-107) is a much better value, especially playing at home. QB Kedon Slovis was good enough last week, and the defense was strong, particularly against the run. The kicking game was also on point. The Trojans should be able to take care of the Cardinal, who were overmatched against K-State. It will be worse against a much better USC side.

Stanford has always been a thorn in the side of USC, so know you’ll be bucking the trends. In fact, Stanford is 7-3 ATS in the past 10 trips to USC. However, the Cardinal are just not the same team as they have been over the past decade or so.

UNDER 53.5 (-110) is the best play on the board here. USC was able to really clamp down on a pretty powerful San Jose State offense last week, and they’ll do the same in this one.

Like the spread, you’ll be picking against the prevailing trends. The Over has cashed in five straight meetings at the Coliseum. I think this is a game in the 40’s, however, and I’ll gladly play against the recent history.

