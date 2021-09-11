CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNeese State at LSU odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 6 days ago
The McNeese State Cowboys (0-1) and LSU Tigers (0-1) meet Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the McNeese vs. LSU odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Cowboys lost last week’s opener against West Florida by a 42-36 count. It was a wild game in which McNeese outgained WFU 490-472 in total yardage, and both teams threw for at least 367 yards. McNeese was plus-1 in the turnover department.

You might recognize the name of McNeese QB Cody Orgeron. His dad, Ed Orgeron, is the head coach of LSU.

LSU will be in a foul mood after losing 38-27 on the road against UCLA in the opener. WR Kayshon Boutte was a bright spot with 9 receptions for 148 yards and all 3 of his team’s touchdowns.

McNeese State at LSU odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: McNeese State +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) | LSU -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): McNeese State +38.5 (-107) | LSU -38.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 67.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

McNeese State at LSU odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

LSU 55, McNeese 14

LSU (-100000) is going to bounce back in a big way after getting dropped at UCLA by the guys in powder blue, much to Orgeron’s dismay. However, you can’t lay this kind of lettuce for such a small return.

AVOID.

LSU -38.5 (-115) is going to rebound and take out its aggression on the visitors from Lake Charles. The Tigers will be able to roll up some big numbers against a team which lost to a Division II squad last weekend.

OVER 67.5 (-110) will need a little help from Coach O’s son to help the Over cross the finish line. McNeese’s defense will allow the Tigers to ‘geaux’ for 50-plus, but the Cowboys need to make some things happen, too.

LSU’s defense won’t be as bad as last week but will allow McNeese to get into the end zone at least twice. Play the Over, but play it small.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

