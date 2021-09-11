CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review -Dombrovskis

Cover picture for the articleBRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – The possibility of exempting “green” investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday. The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc’s...

Lebanon signs central bank audit contract with A&M

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s finance minister Youssef Khalil on Friday signed a new contract with restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to carry out a forensic audit at the country’s central bank, the ministry said in a statement. A&M will give an initial report to the ministry within 12 weeks of...
Access to single market key to Hungary’s EU membership – PM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary must remain a member of the European Union to ensure continued access to its single market, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding the country would be among the last to leave the bloc if it were ever to disintegrate. Hungary and Poland have both...
Person
Valdis Dombrovskis
European fund giant Amundi says has $25 million China Evergrande exposure

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi’s exposure to troubled Chinese property giant China Evergrade Group is currently $25 million, less than 10% of what it was earlier in the year, a spokesman for $2 trillion fund firm told Reuters on Friday. EMAXX data, which provides details of funds’...
Hungary eases repayment rules for some loans under moratorium

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government has eased repayment rules for retail credit card loans and overdraft credit as part of an extended debt moratorium, the latest in a string of gifts for households ahead of next year’s election. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government decided on Monday to extend the moratorium,...
EU regulators right to say Belgian tax rulings constitute aid scheme – court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU competition enforcers were right to say that a series of Belgian tax rulings to multinationals was an aid scheme, Europe’s top court said on Thursday. “The Commission correctly found that there was an aid scheme,” the EU Court of Justice said. Judges referred the case back...
Financial industry urges EU to extend euro swaps clearing in London

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union should allow clearing houses in Britain to continue serving customers in the bloc to avoid a significant risk of market disruption, nine financial industry bodies said on Thursday. Britain fully left the EU last December and the London Stock Exchange, whose LCH SwapClear arm...
End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday for the last time before the German chancellor stands down, spelling the end of a partnership at the heart of the European Union for the last four years. Merkel is to relinquish power after German elections on September 26, bringing an end to her 16 years in office that has seen her work with four different French leaders starting with Jacques Chirac. Macron, 24 years her junior, has never hidden his admiration for Merkel's longevity, but his sometimes abrasive style and pro-European activism has contrasted with the more cautious approach of his German partner. In 2019, during a rough patch in ties, Merkel admitted the pair "wrestle with each other" and had "differences in mentality", leading Macron to declare that he believed in "productive confrontation".
EU earmarks 30 billion euros for health crisis agency

The European Union said Thursday that it will fund its new heath preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros ($35 billion) over the next half dozen years, even pushing it higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. Caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 27-nation bloc long lagged behind the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer.With Thursday's official launch of the Health Emergency Preparedness...
Soaring utility bills alarm Europe, raise fears for winter

Wholesale prices for gas and electricity are surging across Europe, raising the prospect of increases in already-high utility bills and further pain for people who have taken a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.Governments are scrambling to find ways to limit costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves present yet another potential problem, exposing the continent to even more price spikes and possible shortages if it's a cold winter.Nieves Leal, who lives in a working class neighborhood in Madrid has already seen her electricity bill increase from an average of 90-100 euros ($106-118) every two months two...
Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit. "It is time for Europe to step up to the next level," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, in her annual State of the European Union address. France's President Emmanuel Macron will convene the "summit on European defence" during France's six-month presidency of the bloc, starting at the New Year, she said. Paris has been leading the push for the 27-nation union to develop more autonomous military capacities alongside the Western alliance, which is traditionally led by the US.
Ifo institute sees German inflation slowing to 2-2.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 2.5% in 2022 from an estimated 3% this year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. “One-off effects will disappear at the start of 2022 as the year-earlier value-added tax cut ends and energy prices reach pre-crisis levels,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement.
Stung by Afghan debacle, EU forges ahead with security plans

Stung by the swift collapse of the Afghan army and the chaotic U.S.-led evacuation through Kabul airport, the European Union on Wednesday unveiled new plans to develop its own defense capacities to try to ensure that it has more freedom to act in future crises.More than 100,000 people were evacuated in the frenzied final days of the U.S. airlift after President Joe Biden said American troops would leave, forcing the hands of EU countries incapable of facing the Taliban alone. Many thousands of Afghans remain, desperate to escape the uncertainty of Taliban rule.The scenes of chaos included Afghans plunging...
