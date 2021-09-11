Baby Keem Flexes His Melodic Side On "gorgeous"
Baby Keem has been bubbling for a few years now and in 2021, he has had a quick ascension to fame thanks to numerous co-signs from the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and most importantly, his beloved cousin Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, the artist dropped his brand new album The Melodic Blue which is filled with some eclectic tracks that have already set the internet ablaze. One of the standouts on the album is the track "gorgeous" which sees Keem at his most melodic.www.hotnewhiphop.com
