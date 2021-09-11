CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Keem Flexes His Melodic Side On "gorgeous"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Keem has been bubbling for a few years now and in 2021, he has had a quick ascension to fame thanks to numerous co-signs from the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and most importantly, his beloved cousin Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, the artist dropped his brand new album The Melodic Blue which is filled with some eclectic tracks that have already set the internet ablaze. One of the standouts on the album is the track "gorgeous" which sees Keem at his most melodic.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

NME

Drake premieres collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema

Drake debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Toronto rapper appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. While the attention from the show was mostly directed to Drake leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.
Person
Kanye West
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kendrick Lamar
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Goes Off In The Gym While Listening To Baby Keem

LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world and when he recommends new music, it typically carries some weight. LeBron is constantly on his Instagram story showing off new songs and albums, so it should be no surprise that he is locked in listening to music while preparing for this latest season of the NBA.
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Baby Keem, Common, Tommy Genesis, Paul Wall, AZ + More

After a chaotic two weeks in Hip Hop led by the releases of Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the rap world has started to return to normal. Luckily, there’s still heaps of new albums to explore. The weather’s starting to cool off, so there’s never been a better time to add a few new projects to the queue.
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X Puts On a Whole Show For His MTV VMAs Performance of "Industry Baby"

Lil Nas X knows how to put on a show, and his latest performance is further proof of that. On Sunday night, the 22-year-old rapper teamed up with Jack Harlow for the first live performance of their song "Industry Baby." After kicking things off with an entire marching band, Lil Nas X ditched his drum-major uniform and performed on stage. He later ditched the rest of his clothes as he performed a quick snippet of "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."
energy941.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Parody Billboards For ‘Montero’ Release

Lil Nas X continues to troll his fans and his foes with fake billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards are like lawyer billboards and boast phrases like, “Gay?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, and “Do you miss the real America?” that all end with, “You may be entitled to financial compensation!”
Middletown Press

Kendrick Lamar Is Finally Back With Baby Keem's New Track 'Range Brothers'

Baby Keem is out with his album, The Melodic Blue, Friday and it features the new Kendrick Lamar-assisted track “Range Brothers.” Lamar also appears on “Vent” and the previously released “Family Ties.”. Keem leads the first verse, which is buoyed by string arrangements. Lamar joins him partway through for a...
hypebeast.com

Baby Keem Announces New Album 'The Melodic Blue' Release Date

In a new album trailer, Baby Keem has announced that his upcoming record, The Melodic Blue, will release on September 10. Marking the artist’s debut studio effort, the soon-to-be-released album arrives via pgLang in partnership with Columbia. The one-minute-long visual sees Keem alongside two women on the rainbow-colored dock of...
Rolling Stone

“I Wanted to Show a New Side of Me”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Her Solo Debut

Less than 24 hours after the release of her solo debut LALISA, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had racked up an impressive 70.3 million views on YouTube, breaking the record set by Taylor Swift’s “ME” in 2019. Within 49 hours, the title track “LALISA” had crossed the 100 million views mark, arguably the fastest music video by a solo artist to do so in the platform’s history (although YouTube has yet to confirm).
Y105

Baby Keem, AZ, Ralo and More – New Projects This Week

The weather is cooling off, but that hasn't fazed the rap scene very much as hip-hop continues to deliver fire new music for fans to vibe out to. First up, Baby Keem's highly anticipated new album, The Melodic Blue, has arrived following the release of the singles "Durag Activity" featuring Travis Scott and "Family Ties" with Keem's older cousin, Kendrick Lamar. One day prior to the LP's official arrival, a snippet of the former 2020 XXL Freshman and K-Dot's other joint record, "Range Brothers," began circulating online, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the full-length project. Altogether, the LP has 16 tracks, which contain Keem's esoteric bars and oftentimes quick-tongued flow.
The FADER

Baby Keem to drop debut album the melodic blue this week via Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang

California rapper Baby Keem has announced that his debut album, the melodic blue, will be released this Friday, September 10, via pgLang, Kendrick Lamar's mysterious new "multi-lingual, at service company" which is decidedly not a record label. The album will be distributed for pgLang via Columbia, an imprint of Sony. The follow-up to his 2019 mixtape Die For My Bitch, the melodic blue comes on the heels for a particularly hot streak for Keem: over the past month, he's released "family ties", a collaboration with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, which will feature on the melodic blue, and featured on "Praise God", from Kanye West's Donda, with Travis Scott. The video for the former featured Normani. Over the past few months, Keem has also released "hooligan", "sons & critics freestyle", and "no sense". View the trailer for the melodic blue above, and see the album's cover art below.
thefocus.news

Baby Keem's Melodic Blue merch is here: How to get it

The wait is finally over as Baby Keem has just dropped his new album Melodic Blue. As fans enjoy the 16 new tracks they are also wondering where they can get their hands on some Melodic Blue merch. We give you all the details, as well as exploring the split fan reaction on social media.
HipHopDX.com

Baby Keem Taps Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott + Don Toliver For 'The Melodic Blue' Tracklist

Baby Keem has unveiled the tracklist for his highly-anticipated album The Melodic Blue ahead of its release on Friday (September 10). The rising California rapper has assembled a small yet star-studded supporting cast for his forthcoming debut album, securing guest spots from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Don Toliver. The project clocks in at 16 songs with titles such as “Trademark USA,” “Pink Panties” and “South Africa.”
HipHopDX.com

Baby Keem Defends Kendrick Lamar’s 'Top Of Da Morning' Babble: 'Rap Was Boring'

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s new collaboration titled “Range Brothers” — taken from Keem’s upcoming album The Melodic Blue — found its way on social media Wednesday night (September 8). The song caused more confusion than excitement thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s head-scratching ad-libs. Fortunately, Baby Keem took to Twitter the...
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Gets Roasted On Twitter For Bizarre Appearance On Baby Keem Song

Kendrick Lamar may be widely considered as one of the greatest rappers of his generation, but even he’s not immune to the Twitter jokes. On Wednesday night (September 8), a new Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar collaboration called “Range Brothers” — taken from Keem’s upcoming album The Melodic Blue — made the rounds on social media. However, the song was met with as much confusion and derision as excitement.
Stereogum

Watch Baby Keem Debut The Intense New Song “Issues” On Fallon

The young rapper Baby Keem has been buzzing for a couple of years, and that buzz has lately kicked into overdrive. Last month, Keem got a showcase appearance on Kanye West’s Donda, and he also released the monstrous single “Family Ties,” which featured the triumphant return of Keem’s cousin Kendrick Lamar. Keem has a couple of mixtapes to his name, but tomorrow, he’ll release The Melodic Blue, his proper debut album. Keem unveiled the album’s tracklist on Instagram yesterday, and it only features two guests, both of whom are on already-released singles — “Family Issues” with Kendrick and “Durag Activity” with Travis Scott. Last night, on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Keem debuted another song, and it’s a personal one.
