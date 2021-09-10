Will my friend be able to get a job if he wasn't prosecuted?
I have a personal and confidential question to ask, I hope you don't mind. I have a friend who is also interested in the criminal justice field but he has a few doubts. He has stolen merchandise from a store and is paying restitution of 15,000. However, he wasn't prosecuted and is paying the restitution but will he still be able to work in the field because it could show up on a background check or will that prevent him from getting a job in the criminal justice field?avvo.com
Comments / 0