CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Will my friend be able to get a job if he wasn't prosecuted?

By Asked in Atlanta, GA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

I have a personal and confidential question to ask, I hope you don't mind. I have a friend who is also interested in the criminal justice field but he has a few doubts. He has stolen merchandise from a store and is paying restitution of 15,000. However, he wasn't prosecuted and is paying the restitution but will he still be able to work in the field because it could show up on a background check or will that prevent him from getting a job in the criminal justice field?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: My wife gets a larger Social Security check. Why don’t I get the same amount?

Dear Liz: I am 82 and receive $786 from Social Security. My wife is 75 and receives $1,400 from Social Security. I believe you said that a lower beneficiary could get the same amount as the higher beneficiary. When I contacted Social Security, I was informed that my benefit needed to be less than half of my spouse’s in order to qualify. When I asked him where in the regulations I could find that information, he abruptly hung up. Was he right?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Arizona Mirror

Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate

Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents the Florida-based company that led the election […] The post Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Concord Monitor

My Turn: ‘You don’t get it, Dad’

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, daily anxiety about the plight of women has been a main topic of conversation in the American news media. Are Afghan women to be more limited in freedom of movement, education and access to political and professional occupations? Are they treated as objects to benefit men?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Parents must alert police to terrorist-sympathising children if they don’t want them to be prosecuted, says Prevent head

A senior police officer has urged parents with concerns their children may be becoming radicalised to seek help to avoid them being prosecuted.Teenagers have been charged with terror offences committed when they were as young as 13, amid warnings a “new generation of extremists” are being mobilised by online material.Around 13 per cent of terror suspects arrested in the UK are now under the age of 18, and the majority of those are linked to the extreme right-wing.Chief Superintendent Nik Adams, who is the national coordinator for the Prevent counter-extremism programme, said police “don’t want children to be prosecuted”.“Our ambition...
KIDS
BBC

‘Improving my literacy helped me get a different job’

Steve Scovell, 56, had been working at a bakery for several years when he decided to improve his reading and writing skills. "It was difficult at the start in terms of reading ingredients... but I got used to it. "Then about three or four years ago I started getting quite...
SOCIETY
AFP

Lawyer 'who tried to stage his own murder' charged with insurance fraud

A prominent US lawyer who allegedly attempted to stage his own murder was charged on Thursday with insurance fraud and lying to the police in the latest twist in a bizarre crime saga. Alex Murdaugh, 53, whose wife and son were murdered in June of this year, is accused of paying a man to shoot him so his surviving son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy. Murdaugh survived the September 4 shooting on the side of a country road in South Carolina and surrendered on Thursday to face charges of insurance fraud and filing a false police report. Hampton County Judge Tonja Alexander granted Murdaugh's release on a personal recognizance bond of $20,000 to allow him to get treatment at a rehabilitation facility for what his lawyer said was a "tremendous opioid addiction."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gothamist.com

Amidst Crisis At Rikers Island, Governor Hochul Signs The “Less Is More Act”

On Friday, flanked by progressive advocates and state Democratic leaders, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed The Less Is More Act, which will end the practice of sending people to jail as they await hearings over alleged technical parole violations, such as missed curfews and marijuana use. The signing of the decarceration bill, which is expected to release several hundred detainees from city jails, comes after weeks of public outcry over a string of deaths at Rikers Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

‘Improving my literacy helped me get a different job’

Steve Scovell, 56, had been working at a bakery for several years when he decided to improve his reading and writing skills. "It was difficult at the start in terms of reading ingredients... but I got used to it. "Then about three or four years ago I started getting quite...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy