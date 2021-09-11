CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Pop-up clinics to offer free concert ticket with COVID-19 vaccine

Cover picture for the article‘Shots for Shows’ at local venues aim to increase vaccination rates. –Live music fans who get their COVID-19 vaccine at one of three special pop-up clinics will get a free ticket to a concert at the Fremont Theater or Avila Concerts at the Cove. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is providing vaccines and Otter Productions, in partnership with Country Roots and the Fremont Theater, is donating concert tickets.

