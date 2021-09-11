CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe Gazette readers share their 9/11 memories

Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"As a nurse, when the explosions happened, I immediately wondered what I could do to help. A girlfriend, Sandy Staudt, (also an RN) and I discussed this together and decided the best way we could serve would be to volunteer to care for the individuals injured in the twin towers. We called the Red Cross and they told us the first step to doing this was to complete their "Intro to Disasters" course as this initial training was required for all their volunteers. The following Saturday, Sandy and I travelled from Charles City to Mason City and took the course along with many other volunteers. And then we waited. It finally dawned on us that there were no injured persons, only fatalities, so our services as nurses were not required."

Richmond.com

9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.(tncms-asset)911c8613-4421-5e1f-8620-b7ba654ee6d7[0](/tncms-asset) Four strangers. In early fall of 2001, I was working for a friend who owned...
RICHMOND, VA
Pantagraph

9/11 memories from Pantagraph readers

We asked Pantagraph readers about their memories of 9/11 and what's changed since then. Share yours at pantagraph.com/letters. I was at a long meeting in the basement at State Farm Corporate South. When it ended, I came up to my desk and the coworker across the aisle told me a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Thinking it was a small plane, we both speculated about what kind of problem could cause a small plane to miss seeing the building.
SPAIN
farmvilleherald.com

Readers remember 9/11

The Farmville Herald asked people for their memories of where they were, what they were doing and what they were thinking on Sept. 11, 2001. These responses were solicited in the newspaper, on Facebook and on our website, inviting people to respond via the website, Facebook or email. Below are some of the responses we received. Responses have been edited for spelling, grammar, style and length.
FARMVILLE, VA
bravamagazine.com

BRAVA Readers Share Where They Were on 9/11

Above: At the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, roses are placed on the names of survivors on their birthdays every year. On Sept. 11, 2001, four coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out by Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York City. Another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the fourth airplane (after flight passengers learned of the other attacks and fought back) crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania. In total, the attacks killed 2,977 people, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
POLITICS
Roanoke Times

9/11 reader memories from Roanoke Times' readers

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.
ROANOKE, VA
Ponca City News

Former News publisher shares 9/11 memories

Body Twenty years ago today, the World Trade Center Towers collapsed in a terrorist attack following two hijacked planes crashing into both towers. 9/11 was a shocking moment for the American people, and many can tell you exactly where they were when it occurred. One such story from someone in...
PONCA CITY, OK
14news.com

Tri-State citizens share memories and reflections on 9/11 attacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that permanently changed American life. Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001. The first commercial airplane crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center while half of the country was still asleep. “I was installing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
gmu.edu

Mason Nation shares their memories of 9/11

We put out a call on social media for George Mason University faculty, staff, students and alumni to share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001. If you want to share yours, please access the form here. Karen T. Lee. Assistant Director, Office of Student Scholarship, Creative Activities, and Research. I...
FAIRFAX, VA
The State-Journal

20 years later: SJ staff share 9/11 memories

I was working at the local radio stations then. We were located on the 5th floor of the McClure Building and I was writing a commercial when Mike Schillhahn came in and said, "You need to get in the Newsroom now and see this!" I immediately went into the Newsroom...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
A Cup of Jo

11 Reader Comments on Childhood Memories

Lately we’ve featured a lot of nostalgic posts, and in turn, you’ve given us your best life lessons and family stories. Here, 11 readers share their childhood memories…. “When I was little, my hair was bright orange, like a Troll doll. My family started calling me Troll. To this day, I am 47, it makes me feel special.” — Mary.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cresco Times

Memories from 9/11

NEW YORK CITY - Sharon (Murphy) Hoverman and her daughter, Carol, described their experiences of running from the base of the Twin Towers on 9/11 two separate times over the next year. Sharon (who is the sister of Mark Murphy of Cresco) recalled her experiences in the Sept. 20, 2001 Lime Springs Herald, while Carol related her experiences in a “Christmas Letter” that she wrote as the first anniversary approached.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kingsport Times-News

Locals share thoughts, memories of 9/11

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Times News asked our Facebook friends the following questions: What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of 9/11? Do you have a personal story to share?. Below are some of their responses. “Terrifying” — Deb K. Gholson. “Heartbreaking” —...
POLITICS

