Globe Gazette readers share their 9/11 memories
"As a nurse, when the explosions happened, I immediately wondered what I could do to help. A girlfriend, Sandy Staudt, (also an RN) and I discussed this together and decided the best way we could serve would be to volunteer to care for the individuals injured in the twin towers. We called the Red Cross and they told us the first step to doing this was to complete their "Intro to Disasters" course as this initial training was required for all their volunteers. The following Saturday, Sandy and I travelled from Charles City to Mason City and took the course along with many other volunteers. And then we waited. It finally dawned on us that there were no injured persons, only fatalities, so our services as nurses were not required."globegazette.com
