Ahead of talks with Madrid, some Catalonians pushing for independence

 6 days ago

Madrid — Separatists renewed their call for Catalonian independence on Saturday, days ahead of new talks between the regional administration and the Spanish central government. Elisena Paluzie, the president of the separatist citizen's movement Catalan National Assembly (ANC) made the call on Catalonia's national holiday, known as Diada. But her...

