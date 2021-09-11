Homeowners, developers split over Baton Rouge's 'special moratorium': 'It's certainly not perfect'

Visit Baton Rouge is planning to send an 80-question survey to about 3,000 people in January to evaluate Baton Rouge as a visitor destination. The goal of the survey is to identify any gaps, key issues or opportunities for potential products, amenities, education, programs and experiences that would benefit the tourism industry in Baton Rouge, according to Paul Arrigo, Visit Baton Rouge president. It will allow VBR to have a better idea of what the community, customers and stakeholders feel the city needs to do to become more attractive to visitors.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO