CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

By Sarah Stultz
Albert Lea Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Trish Lease Way became a photographer at the Albert Lea Tribune in December 2001, she worked for a period at the New York Times. Though she worked as a photographer shooting assignments for the newspaper and was even employed full time in-house in the photography department for five years, she said she was not officially on assignment on Sept. 11, 2001, when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers as part of an al Qaeda terror attack.

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
Albert Lea, MN
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Albert Lea, MN
Entertainment
Albert Lea, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy