Awkwafina Takes Danny DeVito on a Wild Tour of Discord in a Short Film Promo
Discord went ahead and made a short film promo titled Discord - The Movie and it features Awkwafina taking Danny DeVito on a tour of the group chat service that he knows nothing about. It’s explained that the promo is “about what Discord means to us, to you, and to people everywhere. Whether you're here to hang, chat, talk, study, or love eggs, all you have to do is imagine a place on Discord.”geektyrant.com
