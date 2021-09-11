CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Awkwafina Takes Danny DeVito on a Wild Tour of Discord in a Short Film Promo

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscord went ahead and made a short film promo titled Discord - The Movie and it features Awkwafina taking Danny DeVito on a tour of the group chat service that he knows nothing about. It’s explained that the promo is “about what Discord means to us, to you, and to people everywhere. Whether you're here to hang, chat, talk, study, or love eggs, all you have to do is imagine a place on Discord.”

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito Unite for Retirement Home Noir 'Sniff'

Helmed by Taylor Hackford, the Oscar-winning director behind “Ray,” the film follows detective Joe Mulwray (Freeman) and partner William Keys (DeVito) as they investigate a high-end luxury retirement community after the mysterious deaths of two of its residents. What starts out as a normal case quickly turns strange, as the detective duo uncover a hidden underworld of sex, drugs and murder controlled by senior living community kingpin Harvey Stride (Pacino) and his femme fatale enforcer The Spider (Mirren).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Awkwafina
GeekTyrant

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1996 Film ERASER Has Been Rebooted

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1996 action film Eraser might be a forgettable film for most, but for me, it was one of the coolest moviegoing experiences I ever had! My friends and I were invited to an early screening of the film while we were still in high school. We were sitting...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

TWINS Sequel TRIPLETS Moves Forward with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Tracy Morgan

A sequel to the 1988 comedy Twins is finally in the works, and the film is titled Triplets. The original stars of the film, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, are returning to star in the sequel alongside Tracy Morgan, who will hilariously play the third brother. Morgan is replacing Eddie Murphy, who was previously attached to play the role. The original film’s director, Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) is returning for the sequel, which is being written by Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discord#Short Film#The Imagine A Place
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Danny Devito, Discord and the Future of Social Media

What does Danny Devito have to do with the future of social media?. The actor appears alongside rapper/actress Awkwafina in an ad campaign for Discord. For the uninitiated, Discord is a messaging app designed for creating communities. Dubbed the "anti-facebook," Discord has aspirations to be the future of online communities. Traditionally associated with gamers, their first major ad campaign is part of an effort to expand far beyond those roots. In short, Discord is looking to go mainstream.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
Roger Ebert

Short Films in Focus: Ava's Dating a Senior!

What happens in Frédéric Da’s “Ava’s Dating A Senior!” is nothing earth-shattering. Unless of course, you vividly remember the days when you found out that someone you like is dating someone else, someone much higher up on the social ladder than yourself. Older, better looking, and more popular. Everything you’re not. It’s even worse when everyone has been aware of this fact but you. That’s an earth-shattering moment, certainly, and Da’s film captures these moments with his short film, which incorporates scenes from his feature, “Teenage Emotions.”
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

Cinematheque To Host 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque has just announced it’ll host the 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a 92-minute program of seven short films selected from this year’s festival. The Cinematheque will host the program, which includes BJ's Mobile Gift Shop, a film about a young Korean-American hustler...
CLEVELAND, OH
GeekTyrant

THE MUTATION Looks Like A Fun B Movie; Check Out The Trailer!

Ah rats, they’re either adorably eating pizza on the subway or terrorizing us, aren’t they? The Mutation has decided to lean into the terror aspect of rats by mutating one to both horrifying, and due to not great special effects, somewhat hilarious heights. Here’s the official synopsis:. After a deadly...
MOVIES
The FADER

Tirzah shares “Hive Mind” short film

One of our most anticipated releases of the year is Colourblind, the new album from English experimental soul artist Tirzah. In her recent FADER cover story, she described taking a raw, in-the-moment attitude to the songwriting. "The roughness, the accurate recording, the time it takes to get places, it’s a bit of a statement on how things feel live," she said. "It’s sort of unpolished. I’ve left it as alone as much as possible, basically, like a warts-and-all attitude towards it."
MUSIC
Empire

Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology Unveils Stellar Directors Line-Up

Here’s a short sentence that should get you very excited: Guillermo del Toro horror anthology. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it should already exist, and now that we realise it doesn’t (yet), we need it all the more. Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming GdT-driven series (formerly known as '10 After Midnight') will be called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight episodes described as “a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror”, with filmmakers and stars hand-picked by the man himself. If all of that sounds tantalising wait until you see who he’s picked.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Oscar Winner Sally Field Joins the Cast of Film SPOILER ALERT Alongside Ben Aldridge and Jim Parsons

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump, Maniac, Dispatches From Elsewhere) has joined the cast of the film Spoiler Alert, based on the memoir of journalist Michael Ausiello. The story is described as “a tragicomic love story.” She joins Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Ben Aldridge (Fleabag, Pennyworth) in the pic. It is being directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds), from a screenplay by David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage, and Ausiello.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy