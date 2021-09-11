Wines of Germany Announces Two New 'Riesling Fellows'
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2021) - On this Friday night, top members of the Canadian wine trade, LCBO, and media gathered for an intimate reception and dinner at the Garden of the Official Residence of the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Toronto, to celebrate the "hero" of German grape varieties at The Riesling Fellowship. The evening saw the announcement of two new members to the Riesling Fellowship recognised for their dedication and passion of German Riesling. This year Mr. Al Drinkle, Partner & General Manager of Metrovino in Calgary, Alberta, and Mr. Harry Drung, President of HHD Imports in Waterloo, Ontario were honoured as Riesling Fellows.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0