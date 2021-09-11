Wines of Germany Announces Two New 'Riesling Fellows'

The automobile has never been smarter: modern vehicles can make split-second decisions that would take the average human driver much longer, which could possibly save lives. This train of thought has led many manufacturers to pursue autonomous driving technology, and while companies such as Tesla have started getting it right with models such as the Model 3 and Model S, true autonomous driving is still in the development stage. One of the industries pushing for autonomous vehicles is the taxi industry. Companies such as Lyft have unleashed self-driving taxis onto US streets, and major players such as Hyundai have also entered the driverless robotaxi game in recent months. The latest company to do so is Intel subsidiary Mobileye, and Sixt, an international provider of mobility services based in Germany best known for its rental car services.

