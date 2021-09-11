Man dies after stabbing on St. Paul's east side

St. Paul Police Department, Twitter

Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly Friday night stabbing on the city's east side.

It happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue, where officers discovered a 20-something man suffering from "an apparent stab wound."

He was soon taken to Regions Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to a news release, the motive is not yet clear, and no arrests have been made.

The victim and exact cause of death will be identified in the coming days by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is now underway. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

The is St. Paul's 23rd homicide of the year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.