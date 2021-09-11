CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last US airstrike in Afghanistan 'targeted aid worker' rather than Islamic State

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video analysis shows the United States may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State fighters in its final strike in Afghanistan which killed 10 civilians. The Pentagon has said it disrupted a new attack planned by the Islamic State extremist group through a Reaper drone strike...

www.telegraph.co.uk

NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
KABC

“Terrible Mistake”: Pentagon Admits U.S. Accidentally Killed 10 Afghan Civilians

(Arlington, VA) — The U.S. is admitting is mistakenly killed ten civilians in Afghanistan, in a strike that followed a terrorist attack on our forces. General Milley said at the time he believed it was a “righteous strike”. ABC News tweeted at the time: BREAKING: Pres. Biden says he’s ordered his commanders “to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities.” “We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing.” General Kenneth McKenzie said war planes targeted the wrong vehicle in Kabul, thinking it contained an ISIS-K suicide bomber. Ten people were killed, including seven children. The strike happened after 13 U.S. troops were killed in a suicide attack outside the Kabul airport, and was seen as as a response by the Biden administration to the killing of 13 US servicemembers.
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
UPI News

Islamic State-Khorasan a threat to Afghan civilians, Taliban

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Islamic State-Khorasan Province made headlines when it claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal. Nearly 200 people were killed, including 13 U.S. troops assisting with evacuations. But who is...
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
