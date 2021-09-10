CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

WATCH: 7News staff who were working on 9/11 remember covering the attacks

By Scott Smith
WJLA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some people still on the 7News staff who were working on September 11, 2001. Here are their stories about covering the attacks that day.

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Where were you? FOX4 staff reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty years have passed since Sept. 11, when hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers. It brought profound change...
KANSAS CITY, MO
pbs.org

Remembering the 40 heroes who were aboard Flight 93 on 9/11

Since 2001, a great deal of attention has been paid to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon. But less so for Flight 93. The U.S. Capitol was the likely target of where hijackers had planned to crash the plane. Instead, passengers and crew forced the plane down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — now an important touchstone site in the community. William Brangham reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#7news
bgindependentmedia.org

Where were you? Everyone remembers 9/11 attacks 20 years later

Anyone old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, also remembers where they were when the planes struck. Even after two decades, the memories for many are vivid. My coworkers and I were working in the newsroom, getting the paper ready for the daily 11 a.m. press run. Shortly after 9 a.m., we realized that day’s plans had to be scrapped. Some reporters began calling people they knew in New York City or Washington, D.C., to get some insight on what was happening, while others reached out to local officials to find out what the attacks meant to Wood County, Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
dewittcountytoday.com

Aguilar remembers 9/11 attack

Nearing the anniversary of 9/11, Army Sergeant First Class Justin Aguilar sat down to talk about his experience and how it affected his life and career. “When 9/11 hit, I was a ninth-grader in high school, and I remember seeing it on TV in school. Every morning, we had a little short five-minute clip and it would show current news, things like that, and I remember watching as the towers fell. As a ninth-grader, I didn’t truly understand the gravity of the situation. I realized it was a bad thing, it was a terroristic event, but I didn’t realize it was a strike against our national sovereignty, no one had hit us on home soil for 100 years or so, excluding Pearl Harbor. So, I kind of went on with that, went on with high school. Growing up, me and my brothers had always wanted to be in the military anyway, we used to enjoy going antique shopping with our mom solely so we could look for military surplus items.”
CUERO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc7amarillo.com

Remembering 9/11: Where were you?

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in New York on Sept. 11, changing the course of world history. As we approach the 20 year anniversary we look back and ask local officials to recall their memories of that day. “Everybody went to work that day, expecting...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
NPR

For Many Who Were Present, The 9/11 Attacks Have Had A Lasting Mental Health Impact

Like most Americans, Kristina Lozano remembers exactly where she was when the planes hit the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. "The first time the first plane hit, I was actually in homeroom, where they take attendance," says Lozano, who was 16 then and attending Murry Bergtraum High School, just blocks from the twin towers. "By the time the second plane hit, I was in English class."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMTW

Remembering the Women Who Rushed Into the Towers on 9/11

This weekend marks 20 years since terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 people and hurting thousands more. As the towers fell, New York firefighters rushed inside, while survivors ran for their lives. A handful of those brave first responders were women. Ten years ago, they shared some of their memories with Soledad, wanting to make sure the roles they played on 9/11 would never be forgotten.
PUBLIC SAFETY
INFORUM

Fargo mom who lost son during 9/11 attack doesn't need memorials to remember

FARGO — What mother doesn't want to brag about their child? Elizabeth Protextor can tell stories for hours about her son, Robert Rasmussen. Rasmussen grew up in Hunter, North Dakota, went to North Dakota State University and got married in Fargo. His business success brought him to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He was in the second tower.
FARGO, ND
KPLC TV

Remembering local victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For relatives of the 9/11 victims, Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the day their world came to a halt. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York came crumbling down in the unforgettable terrorist attack. “It’s as real today as it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy