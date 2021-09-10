WATCH: 7News staff who were working on 9/11 remember covering the attacks

Nearing the anniversary of 9/11, Army Sergeant First Class Justin Aguilar sat down to talk about his experience and how it affected his life and career. “When 9/11 hit, I was a ninth-grader in high school, and I remember seeing it on TV in school. Every morning, we had a little short five-minute clip and it would show current news, things like that, and I remember watching as the towers fell. As a ninth-grader, I didn’t truly understand the gravity of the situation. I realized it was a bad thing, it was a terroristic event, but I didn’t realize it was a strike against our national sovereignty, no one had hit us on home soil for 100 years or so, excluding Pearl Harbor. So, I kind of went on with that, went on with high school. Growing up, me and my brothers had always wanted to be in the military anyway, we used to enjoy going antique shopping with our mom solely so we could look for military surplus items.”

CUERO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO