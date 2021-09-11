Mohomed Morani, Mazhar Nadiadwala and Anil Jha launched Dome of Entertainment, India’s premium entertainment company

Indian studios T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have partnered for a slate of more than 10 films with a total investment of INR10 billion ($136.2 million). The films will be across across genres and will be a mix of big budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget films. They are in various stages of development and include Hindi-language remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama and a film based on true events. The slate will be produced over the next two to three years, with the first theatrical worldwide release set for 2022.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO