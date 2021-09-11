CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohomed Morani, Mazhar Nadiadwala and Anil Jha launched Dome of Entertainment, India’s premium entertainment company

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohomed Morani, Mazhar Nadiadwala and Anil Jha, the three aces of the entertainment world have come together and launched Dome of Entertainment, India’s premium entertainment company. Flags off with their first project which happens to be the first multi star cast on Zee in years- Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa on Zee Tv staring Avinash Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari, Rakshanda Khan, Riya Dipsi, Leenesh Mattoo, Utkarsha Naik. Dome of Entertainment covers all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, such as Fiction series, Live Events & Concerts, Web Series, Non-fiction shows, and bespoke private events. The team at Dome of Entertainment is working on multiple interesting projects for different platforms this year.

talesbuzz.com

