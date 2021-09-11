Photographs by Lucas Foglia of the first summer in New York after the September 11 attacks

Lucas Foglia was just 19 years old when he moved to Manhattan from Long Island, leaving his family home to enjoy some independence in the big city. It was, of course, the first summer after the September 11 attacks, which today remains to be the deadliest terrorist act in the world: "Workers were removing the last of the debris from the collapsed Twin Towers," he recalls. "The city felt both immense and fragile compared to the groundedness of my childhood home."