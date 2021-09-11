Queen Elizabeth sends US message of support on 9/11 anniversary
Queen Elizabeth sent a message of support and unity to President Biden Saturday as part of her commemoration of the 9/11 attacks. “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11, 2001, my thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and entire nation – remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty, the monarch posted to the Royal Family’s official Twitter account posted.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0