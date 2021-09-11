CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shanksville, PA

The Latest: Biden places wreath at Shanksville 9/11 memorial

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHdVp_0bt4f12b00
Sept 11 Biden President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Bidens visited to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — President Joe Biden made the second of his three Sept. 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush spoke at a remembrance.

Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of Names, where the names of the passengers and the crew from that flight are inscribed in marble.

The president and first lady Jill Biden then walked with relatives of the crash victims into the grassy field when the jet came to rest.

Biden made no public comments during his time at the memorial.

Biden arrived in Pennsylvania after joining former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other dignitaries, as well as Sept. 11 victims' family members, at Saturday's World Trade Center ceremony of remembrance in New York City.

The New York ceremony concluded with taps after victims' relatives read the names of nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 attacks.

___

MORE ON SEPT. 11:

From 9/11's ashes a new world took shape. It did not last

Surviving 9/11 was 'just the first piece of the journey'

9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves

How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

Two decades after 9/11, Muslim Americans still fighting bias

20 years later, fallout from toxic WTC dust grows

They were some of 9/11′s biggest names. Where are they now?

From election to COVID, 9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow

— Read these stories and more AP coverage of the Sept. 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/hub/9-11-a-world-changed.

___

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11.

“We learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death,” Bush said Saturday at a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Bush, who was president during the attacks, commended the courage of the Flight 93 passengers and crew who are believed to have foiled an attack on the U.S. Capitol by leading the plane to crash in rural Pennsylvania.

“The 33 passengers and seven crew of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens selected by fate. In a sense, they stood in for us all,” Bush said. “The terrorists soon discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.”

He encouraged Americans to put aside their political differences in the spirit of what he saw after 9/11.

“So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” Bush said. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”

Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at the Flight 93 memorial with words for those who lost loved ones on Sept. 11.

“So many in our nation -- too many in our nation -- have deeply felt the passage of time these past 20 years,” she said. “Please know your nation sees you and we stand with you and we support you.”

___

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — The victims and heroes of Flight 93 are being commemorated at a ceremony at the site where the plane crashed in a field on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Joe Biden was making an appearance, and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were also speaking.

Wolf said the passengers and crew of Flight 93, whose actions are believed to have led the hijackers to abandon their mission of targeting the U.S. Capitol, offered a lasting lesson of courage and hope.

“This story and this place remind us each day what it means to be an American,” said Wolf, a Democrat. “In times of strife, we Americans, we come together. We comfort each other. We protect each other and we stand up for each other. This memorial is a powerful reminder of what we have lost. But it’s also a powerful reminder of the strength of the American spirit.”

Larry Catuzzi, father of Flight 93 passenger Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, said in an interview that he talks to her every day.

“I say something that kind of reminds me of her, and I’ll talk to her. Or something good happens to me and i thank her for her being with me,” said Catuzzi, whose 38-year-old daughter was pregnant when she perished.

The family started a foundation in her name that has distributed college scholarships to more than 100 girls, funded three neonatal units and built a park in Houston memorializing the victims of Flight 93.

___

ARLINGTON, Va. — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that “we remember not just who our fallen teammates were, but the mission that they shared.”

Austin made the prepared remarks at a Pentagon ceremony Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He continued, “We recall their common commitment to defend our republic … and to squarely face new dangers.’’

Austin noted that “almost a quarter of the citizens who we defend today were born after 9/11,” including many of the 13 American service members killed in the recent attack in Afghanistan.

He says that “as the years march on, we must ensure that all our fellow Americans know and understand what happened here on 9/11 … and in Manhattan … and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”

The Pentagon chief says that “it is our responsibility to remember. And it is our duty to defend our democracy.”

He says, “We cannot know what the next 20 years will bring. We cannot know what new dangers they will carry. … But we do know that America will always lead.”

And to the audience at the Pentagon commemoration, the defense secretary said, “We still work here. We still remember here. We still uphold our values here. With clear heads and fearless hearts.”

___

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen has performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.

Victims’ relatives then resumed their reading of names of the fallen, a tradition since the first anniversary of the attacks that leveled the trade center’s twin towers.

___

NEW YORK — The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims’ relatives Saturday on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza in New York. The memorial stands where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were rammed and felled by hijacked planes.

Observances are also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed their hijacked jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is scheduled to pay respects at all three places, and former President George W. Bush is to speak at the Pennsylvania ceremony.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban flag is waving over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the U.S. and the world marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The milestone anniversary Saturday takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

The Taliban flag was raised over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

The U.S. is set to mark the 9/11 anniversary with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

____

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama has lauded the heroes of 9/11 — and of the years since — in a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

“One thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right,” said Obama, who was U.S. President from 2009 to 2017.

He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people. He singled out firefighters who ran up the stairs as others were running down, passengers who stormed the cockpit of their plane and volunteers who came forward across the country in the days that followed.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen the same courage and selflessness on display again and again,” Obama said.

“We saw it a decade ago when, after years of persistence, our military brought justice to Osama bin Laden. And we’re seeing it today — in the doctors and nurses, bone tired, doing what they can to save lives; the servicemembers, some of whom weren’t even born 20 years ago, putting themselves at risk to save Americans and help refugees find a better life; the first responders battling roaring fires and rising waters to bring families to safety.”

____ An item in this story with the dateline KABUL, Afghanistan, has been corrected to show that the Taliban flag was raised over the palace on Saturday, not Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shanksville, PA
Shanksville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Houston, PA
The Independent

Maverick Dem senators meeting with Biden on spending plan

President Joe Biden planned meetings Wednesday with a pair of moderate Democratic senators whose objections to the size of a proposed, huge package of social and environment initiatives has thrown serious obstacles in its path. Biden was scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., and later with Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va. The legislation represents the heart of the president’s domestic agenda, and the stakes are high for Biden and his party for finding a pathway to push the measure through the closely divided Congress Sinema and Manchin have said the $3.5 trillion, 10-year...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
shorelinemedia.net

Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims

President Joe Biden stood somberly side by side with his wife on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Remembering 9 11#Shanksville 9 11#The Wall Of Names#Muslim Americans#Covid#Ap#Capitol#Democrat#Defense#Pentagon
FOX21News.com

Biden's wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial

Biden's wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Biden's wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Thank you cards made by local high school for first responders. COVID-19 booster shots given to elderly, at-risk people. Colorado Ethiopians come together for family of 6-year-old killed at amusement park. 10th...
FESTIVAL
New York Post

Bidens to visit NYC on 20th anniversary of 9/11, then Shanksville, Pentagon

President Biden and first lady Jill will be at Ground Zero Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Biden plans to fly into the Big Apple at around 9 p.m. Friday and stay at a Midtown hotel overnight before joining holding a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to law enforcement sources and the White House schedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Houston Chronicle

Vietnam vet slams Biden administration at 9/11 memorial service in Katy

A Vietnam veteran condemned the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and hit on other conservative themes during a 9/11 memorial service in Katy over the weekend. Former Katy VFW Post 9182 Commander Mike Mastrangelo took aim at the removal of U.S. military forces in Afghanistan, the teaching of critical race...
KATY, TX
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy