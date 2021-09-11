CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Park’s Latodami Nature Center Offers Hiking and Education (Mon., 9/13/21)

Cover picture for the articleThe Latodami Nature Center in North Park provides free, educational events for children, but people of any age can appreciate its 250 acres and the wonders contained therein. The area includes forests, fields, streams, and a pond. It has trails with spaced posts that are marked with QR Codes. You can scan a code and learn about different native fauna, such as owls or deer. Much of the educational programming takes place at the Nature Barn, which was built around 1914. Girl and Boy Scouts have since painted its exterior with colorful murals of Pennsylvanian nature from each of our four seasons. On your way out, stop by the lending library and borrow a book until next time. Parking is limited, and be sure to register online for the events (for children and adults) ahead of time. 575 Brown Rd., Wexford. (C.M.)

