(Richmond, IN)--Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb addressed local business and community leaders Thursday during a luncheon hosted by the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce at Forest Hills. Holcomb touched on a wide variety of topics. The most local topic was the widening of I-70. Eventually, I-70 will be three lanes wide from Columbus to Indiana’s state capital. "Being on that flight path - being on that thoroughfare, is a huge, huge benefit," Holcomb explained. Holcomb said it will make Richmond more marketable. "You already have the location. There are a lot of businesses that want to be in the right location. This is it. Richmond is on the front row." The state is pursuing federal grants.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO