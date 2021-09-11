Metz, Brian L - 18 2709(a)(4) - HARASSMENT (M3)
On Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:58PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to a residence in Plainfield Township. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who advised Officers that she/he was threatened by the neighbor during a verbal argument over property lines, a swale, and wooden boards being moved. The victim identified the male that made the threats as Brian L. METZ. Officers made contact with B. METZ, who admitted to Officers that he (B. METZ) stated to the victim, "I will kill you," along with other threatening language. It was discovered B. METZ does not own any weapons. Charges against B. METZ were filed.northampton.crimewatchpa.com
