Wiser after WW

By ljmakiej
myfitnesspal.com
 6 days ago

The key in losing weight, and take this from someone who has lost over 192 pounds, is to make small, SUSTAINABLE changes. this is a long term effort. not a sprint. you will not lose weight fast. you will not lose weight every week. you will have weeks on end with NO weight loss. its normal. trust the process.

community.myfitnesspal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
myfitnesspal.com

Breakast Before or After Walk?

Hey everyone, Jaz here. 38 year old F who searched Google for answers and became confused by the amount of conflicting information. Interested to know others thoughts/facts on morning walks on an empty stomach or after my morning shake. Thanks. Replies. Posts: 3,097 Member. Best suggestion would be to try...
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for Women with over 100lbs to loose

I'm Sara - I am a middle age mom of two. I have about 200lbs to loose total, but am aiming to hit 133 lbs down first, then I will tackle the other weight. I am looking for women with over 100lbs to loose to help motivate each other. I am a good cheerleader, and could use the same.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Need help and ideas

Have you also been exercising more? If you are building muscle, you may weigh more but actually be smaller, as muscle weighs more than fat. Another possibility is that you may be under eating. If your calorie intake it too low, your body will simply refuse to let you lose weight (my gastroenterologist says this is bull pucky BTW, so YMMV). Those are the two th8ngs that come immediately to mind for me,
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Zero Carb eating

Many years ago I did something similar, called Dr. Stillman's Diet. It consisted of eating only meat, eggs, and cottage cheese and drinking a lot of water. Yes, you can lose weight on a very restrictive diet like that, but it is very hard to sustain long term. I got so I hated eggs and chicken and wouldn't eat either for several years. I still won't touch cottage cheese. Constipation can be a real problem as well as vitamin deficiencies.
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

Re-Learning Sleep Positions with Weight Loss

What I need is someone to re-teach me how to sleep. Does such a wizard exist and what are they called if they do?. I did not realize how much I changed my position over decades as I slowly gained weight. Now that I’ve lost it, I can’t get comfortable at night.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Pilates as exercise

I cannot seem to find the option to add eg one hour of moderate Pilates. Other fitness apps have this option. Going through and listing all the exercises the teacher did is not really feasible. I am aware that the calories will be estimates (other apps suggest 199 calories for 60 minutes moderate Pilates) but for those of us who really enjoy the extra treats, exercise gives room for, it is better than nothing. Or am I missing some clever solution???
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Cheat Day - To Count Or Not To Count

For those that have a cheat day in their diet - Do you record your calories for reference only with no limitations on the amount or do you not record and just enjoy the day with no way of knowing the total calories? And why?. September 13, 2021 2:34AM edited...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Maintenance Calories

If you have many weeks of logging data to use (calorie intake + bodyweight) you can get a better maintenance estimate using your own data. This thread discusses several methods for estimating maintenance calories:. It's true that the basic MFP method is to set activity level based on daily life...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Want to lose weight and gain muscle

As you build your muscle mass your weight is going to increase, however your body fat percentage will go down. So if you're looking to loose "fat" rather than "weight" but still be building muscle, I would recommend cutting out any processed foods, unnatural sugars, or possible alcohol from your diet. Increasing your protein is really important as you start to get more consistant with weight lifting (protein shakes are a great way to do this). But, eating less won't necessarily help you lose weight but rather keep you from gaining the muscle mass you want. Make sure you are still eating a healthy amount for your workload and size. As you gain more muscle you might notice that eating a little more than your normal portion size is actually helping you rather than reversing your progress. If you are cooking for more people than just yourself, I would say to come up with ways to make your portion fit your needs as much as possible, whether that be adding more vegetables or protein, or cutting out the extra carbs. Have you thought about meal prepping for yourself? Counting calories can be beneficial when losing weight, and you'll want to be in a calorie deficit, which basically means you're burning more calories in a week than you are eating. But, like I said before if you are trying to gain muscle you want to make sure you're eating enough to give you energy that you'll use to burn off unwanted fat. If you're not ready to count calories, count chemicals. This means to focus more on avoiding foods that are high in chemicals, typically boxed, frozen, or canned.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Question - Recording Exercise

You shouldn't record everything: even if you chose sedentary as your activity level, some steps/daily activity is included in that (around 3000 steps). Walking can be included in your activity level or it can be added as exercise (anything above around 3000 steps, if you chose sedentary as our activity level), it's just a matter of choice.
myfitnesspal.com

Back on here 😅 plan low carb

After running a marathon in August I let myself down a bit and gotten a bit lazy. I am back on low carb diet as it always worked for me without fail. I am also back to running and will start strength training later on today. Feel free to add...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Unexpected dexa scan bf%

Scales, though the technology is amazing these days, are notoriously inaccurate at measuring anything outside of actual weight. Mine currently has me at 17.1% body fat. Yeah, in a pig’s eye. Don’t take your scale data as gospel. DEXA scans are supposedly one of the best ways to determine %,...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

General Insight, Suggestions or Motivation

My maintenance calories is 1966 per day. Cutting that by 500 calories daily puts me back at 1466 which is roughly where I started. Yet, even though my net cal is averaging that amount, I'm still not losing the average pound per week and I've gained back the 10 lbs I originally lost. I was eating back most of my exercise calories in that time frame too that averaged to my maintenance calories so maybe that has something to do with it? At some point I bumped up my daily intake by 100 calories daily and that helped but it always slows down if not stalls despite having kept my activities consistent including fasting. As of the past 2 weeks I've bumped up my calories again to around 1600 but reduced my exercise too because I'm getting tired of doing the same thing. My BMR is roughly 1638. I stopped eating back exercise calories the past week in lieu of increasing my daily in take. I don't feel as hungry and I'm full. My net cal is averaging around 1350 to 1450 daily.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Scientific study on the effects of insulin on weightloss

I lost about 35 pounds tracking CICO. Recently started doing IF and low processed carbs. I am still tracking here, and I'm finding it harder to eat all my calories for the day. My stomach tells me I'm full sooner than it does on carbs. Part of the reasoning for IF is it effects insulin levels and keeps them at a low level for a longer amount of time and may reverse insulin sensitivity.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Am I pushing too hard on the treadmill?

First time posting. I've just started to get back into retaking control of my diet, fitness, weight etc. I've joined the gym and usually host use the treadmill. I use a fitness watch to measure my stats and I was looking at my heart rate. I appreciate they are not 100% accurate but am I pushing myself too hard? I'm 40 and understand my max heart rate should not go over 180bpm. I've attached a screenshot of the bpm. I'm wondering is this safe to carry on like this?
WEIGHT LOSS

