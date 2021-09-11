Wiser after WW

As you build your muscle mass your weight is going to increase, however your body fat percentage will go down. So if you're looking to loose "fat" rather than "weight" but still be building muscle, I would recommend cutting out any processed foods, unnatural sugars, or possible alcohol from your diet. Increasing your protein is really important as you start to get more consistant with weight lifting (protein shakes are a great way to do this). But, eating less won't necessarily help you lose weight but rather keep you from gaining the muscle mass you want. Make sure you are still eating a healthy amount for your workload and size. As you gain more muscle you might notice that eating a little more than your normal portion size is actually helping you rather than reversing your progress. If you are cooking for more people than just yourself, I would say to come up with ways to make your portion fit your needs as much as possible, whether that be adding more vegetables or protein, or cutting out the extra carbs. Have you thought about meal prepping for yourself? Counting calories can be beneficial when losing weight, and you'll want to be in a calorie deficit, which basically means you're burning more calories in a week than you are eating. But, like I said before if you are trying to gain muscle you want to make sure you're eating enough to give you energy that you'll use to burn off unwanted fat. If you're not ready to count calories, count chemicals. This means to focus more on avoiding foods that are high in chemicals, typically boxed, frozen, or canned.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO