Art of Design: Perfect For You

As a designer, I am often asked whether I like the interiors of the latest restaurant or the lobby of a hyped hotel. And when I am asked, I'm always cautious to answer. Not because I'm afraid to offend anyone, but rather because as a designer, my "likes" will possibly different. Since the 3rd Century BC in Greece, the expression "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" has existed...and for a good reason. Good taste throughout time has also been referred to as "the ability to select the right item for the right location at the right time." This is generally true in when it comes to fashion, art, architecture, manners of expression and art. All that this means is that "beauty" and "good taste" are versatile, and what may be appealing to one person may be horrible to the next.