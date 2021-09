Joe Hidrogo was named Grand Master and inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Springdale, Arkansas. He has also been inducted into the Master’s Hall of Fame for Martial Art, Grand Master. He received his 9th-degree black belt. He resides in Fort Worth, Texas with his lovely wife Molly. He runs a non-profit organization in Fort Worth called Round 1 Boxing and he teaches the inner-city kids how to box and stay in school. He even donated snacks and Gatorade at one of the schools in Fort Worth. He is a superhero for what he does for the kids and their families. Joe Hidrogo is Comanche native and graduated from Comanche High School.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO