Olivia Munn’s ‘love and support’ tweet to John Mulaney returns as a meme

Not long after it was announced that comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn were having a baby together, a past tweet from Munn has now become an instant meme.

Back in December last year, Munn took to the social media platform to write that she was “sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney”, adding “you got this”.

The tweet was posted around the same time that Mulaney went into rehab for an alcohol and cocaine addiction.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Mulaney told the talk show host: “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I continued using drugs. You [Meyers] and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall.

“I went to rehab again, for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said.

Given what’s unfolded since Munn posted that tweet in December, people now believe Munn was “master level manifesting” her future relationship with Delaney, and have since adapted her past tweet accordingly, by “sending SO MUCH love” to things they want to manifest into their lives:

I’m sure “my bank account” appreciates all the love and support, folks.