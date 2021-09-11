CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11, in Shadow of Afghan War's End

By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the deadliest terror strike ever on U.S. soil.

The milestone anniversary is today under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Former President George W. Bush is due at the Pennsylvania memorial and successor Barack Obama at ground zero.

Other observances are planned around the country.

