USI Volleyball finishes Day 2 of USI Invitational with two wins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened the 2021 campaign with a 2-0 shutout of Trevecca Nazarene University Thursday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles start the season 1-0-0, while Trevecca goes to 0-1-0. The Eagles took the initial 1-0 lead in the opening half when freshman forward/midfielder Brenna Frommelt found the back of the Trevecca goal at 37:52. Frommelt sent the ball off the far post and into the goal after taking the ball away from a Trevecca defender for the unassisted tally.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO