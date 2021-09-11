USI Volleyball finishes Day 2 of USI Invitational with two wins
University of Southern Indiana Volleyball earned a pair of wins on the second day of the USI Invitational, first defeating the University of Missouri-St. Louis in four sets in a non-conference tilt at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles ended the night with a three-set triumph over Davis & Elkins College and will face Midwest Region foe Wayne State University Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to finish the weekend.city-countyobserver.com
