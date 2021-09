Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents the Florida-based company that led the election […] The post Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO