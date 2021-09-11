CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Will Keep Raiders Guessing When It Comes to Running Back

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
 6 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had to overhaul the group of running backs because of injuries.

Baltimore has five running backs who could play Monday against the Raiders — Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell.

The biggest question is who will be active Monday night.

Las Vegas is going to have to play a guessing game because the Ravens don't fully know themselves.

“There are a lot of different aspects to that. Like [Latavius] Murray, he came in – he’s been in training camp," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s in shape. I just saw him; he’s in great shape. He’s ready to go. Le’Veon, he’s been in great shape, but he has to get in football shape a little bit. [He] has to get his sea legs a little bit, football-wise, but he looked good yesterday at practice. [Devonta] Freeman was in camp, so he’s in shape. Football shape does mean something.

"Now, we have to get them up to speed with the playbook. So, what can they take into the game Monday night? That’s what we have to figure out in the next two practices over the next couple of days, is what different guys can handle in the game and just make a specific playbook for what they’re ready for and merge it into our plan for the game and playing the game.”

The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

They're confident this new group of running backs will be effective ... regardless of who gets the ball.

"We’re going to push forward, and we’re going to be even better," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Raiders trying to choke away MNF game against Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to wild and controversial games but even he was confused by the final minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders win over the Baltimore Ravens and he wasn’t afraid to share it.
NFL
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
New York Post

Le’Veon Bell resurfaces with Ravens after two huge running back injuries

It took two devastating running back injuries, but Le’Veon Bell has found his way back into the NFL. The former Jets and Steelers running back signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, landing with the team’s practice squad after Baltimore saw season-ending injuries to starting tailback JK Dobbins and backup Justice Hill.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Officially Announce Signing Of 2 Veteran Running Backs

After losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to do some last-minute shopping on the free agent market. On Tuesday night, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Le’Veon Bell would be joining the Ravens’ practice squad for the start of the 2021 season. Moments ago, the Ravens officially announced that signing.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Reports: Former Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell is signing with Ravens

Former Kansas City Chiefs (and New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers) running back Le’Veon Bell is signing on to join the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter noted he is likely to be added to the 53-man roster soon. Bell, 29, appeared in nine games for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Raiders MNF Pregame Notes

The Ravens made several moves hours before the Week 1 kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Baltimore promoted defensive back Anthony Levine and nose tackle Justin Ellis off their practice squad. The Ravens needed depth in the secondary with Marcus Peters out of the season, and on the defensive line with Derek Wolfe ruled out for this game.
NFL
