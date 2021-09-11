Ravens Will Keep Raiders Guessing When It Comes to Running Back

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had to overhaul the group of running backs because of injuries.

Baltimore has five running backs who could play Monday against the Raiders — Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell.

The biggest question is who will be active Monday night.

Las Vegas is going to have to play a guessing game because the Ravens don't fully know themselves.

“There are a lot of different aspects to that. Like [Latavius] Murray, he came in – he’s been in training camp," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s in shape. I just saw him; he’s in great shape. He’s ready to go. Le’Veon, he’s been in great shape, but he has to get in football shape a little bit. [He] has to get his sea legs a little bit, football-wise, but he looked good yesterday at practice. [Devonta] Freeman was in camp, so he’s in shape. Football shape does mean something.

"Now, we have to get them up to speed with the playbook. So, what can they take into the game Monday night? That’s what we have to figure out in the next two practices over the next couple of days, is what different guys can handle in the game and just make a specific playbook for what they’re ready for and merge it into our plan for the game and playing the game.”

The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

They're confident this new group of running backs will be effective ... regardless of who gets the ball.

"We’re going to push forward, and we’re going to be even better," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said.