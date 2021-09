Trailing 3-2 in the eighth inning, O'Neill crushed a fastball from Jeurys Familia to deep center field to give the Cardinals the lead. O'Neill also had an RBI single earlier in the game as well. O'Neill has hit safely in seven of his past eight games (11-for-30, .367) with three home runs and two stolen bases in that stretch. One of the breakout performers of the 2021 season, O'Neill is doing his best to propel fantasy managers towards championships.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO