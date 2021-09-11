New York State environment groups issue response to support.com shareholders vote to merge with Bitcoin

Sept. 10, shareholders of Support.com voted to approve a merger with Greenidge Generation, a proof of work cryptocurrency mining facility, that will give the Bitcoin operation a large influx of funds and make Greenidge (GREE) publicly traded on NASDAQ.

The vote comes after Greenidge Generation was called out by both the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, claiming that the corporation’s operation is not in accordance with NY State Climate Law. This week, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos tweeted that Greenidge’s Title V air permit is inconsistent with the CLCPA. There is a public comment period deadline of October 22 with a public hearing on October 13. Yesterday, Senator Gillibrand released a letter sent to the Environmental Protection Agency, urging them to exert oversight on the Greenidge facility’s Title V air permit renewal.

“This is a damaging blow for New York and the US. This merger will enable Greenidge to expand into other communities across the country, significantly undermining both New York’s and our country’s bold climate initiatives. The Greenidge operation in the heart of the Finger Lakes region is already polluting our air, water, and ecosystems and poses a threat to the surrounding eco-tourism industry, which is a substantial economic driver for New York State. We call on Governor Hochul, the NYSDEC, and the EPA to consider the current threat and deny Greenidge their Title V air permit renewal that would allow the corporation to continue this climate busting practice. In addition, we must regulate this emerging industry so that communities across the US can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and adhere to the vital climate change initiatives being rolled out both statewide and nationally,” said Yvonne Taylor, Vice President and Co-Founder of Seneca Lake Guardian.

“The round-the-clock burning of fossil fuels required for cryptocurrency mining is incompatible with our state laws and policies as laid out in the CLCPA, and undermines any gains we can achieve through other sustainability efforts in building climate resiliency,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka.

“New York is a Great Lakes State, home to the largest freshwater system in the world that is already at risk and dealing with the negative impacts of climate change. Establishing and quickly expanding an unsustainable financial system that relies on burning of fossil fuels for profit for a small subset of the population is both shortsighted and extremely damaging to our Great Lakes system,” said Laura Darcy, Senior Ecological Planner at Buffalo Ithaca Waterkeeper.

Those interested in commenting on the situation and raising concerns to the DEC can contact Seneca Lake Guardian at www.senecalakeguardian.org and sign up to receive email updates. The full DEC statement about Greenidge Generation can be viewed here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/123728.html

Greenidge Generation reopened their facility in 2017 in Dresden, NY and by March of 2020, the plant was using over 14 megawatts of power, enough to power 9,000 homes, to mine bitcoin every day. The plant’s greenhouse gas emissions increased almost tenfold from 2019 to 2020, emitting over 220,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Greenidge’s current permit allows it to emit 641,878 metric tons annually and it has applied for the same permitting limits in their renewal application. However, New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires the state to begin including in its CO2-e count, the emissions created by the “upstream” sources of the fuel used by in-state electricity generating plants. For Greenidge, that means counting the methane and other GHG gases (CO2-e) emitted by the fracked natural gas wells and pipelines it relies on for its fuel supply.

Greenidge estimates that its “upstream” CO2-e for each year between 2022 and 2026 at 476,820 tons (432,582 metric tons), meaning Greenidge’s total onsite and upstreams CO2-e emissions would add up to 1.05 million tons per year from 2022 to 2026 (952,968 metric tons) — well above the CO2-e limit sought in the renewal permit.

Seneca Lake is fragile and at a tipping point. According to the Finger Lakes Institute, temperatures at the north end of Seneca Lake are rising every year. Because of its magnitude and depth, it takes 20 years for Seneca Lake to turn over. The Greenidge facility has been permitted to dump over 134 million gallons of hot water a day into the lake, as the energy it takes to run the plant has to be redirected. If this continues, it is estimated that it would take hundreds of years for the lake and its wildlife to recover. Not only is the hot water damaging the lake, but noise pollution remains a serious concern for both the lake and surrounding areas.

Drinking water for over 100,000 people is also being compromised, causing expenses for municipalities to provide potable water to skyrocket. The $3 Billion annual revenue and 58,000 jobs in the Agricultural and Tourism industry, relying on the lake temperature, is threatened. People who have spent generations building their livelihoods that rely on the lake could have their legacies ripped out from under them. In a short amount of time, the Greenidge facility has prompted an ecological disaster that, if left untouched, will wreak irrevocable damage on the Finger Lakes region and all who inhabit it.

