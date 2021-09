There are a few things to spotlight within Burden of Truth season 4 episode 7 but we have to start with this: We’re closing in on the end. This episode (titled “Where The Shadows Lie Waiting…”) is the penultimate one of the series and no matter what happens, it’s going to set the stage for the series finale after the fact. That means we’re going to see the story build for sure when it comes to the case against the mine — maybe we’ll see some resolution here, but odds are there will be a few loose ends left open until we get around to the final minutes.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO