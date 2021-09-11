CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Valley, WA

15-year-old girl wanted in fatal hit-and-run surrenders

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl wanted in connection with a July fatal hit-and-run near Maple Valley turned herself in to King County Sheriff’s detectives Thursday and remains in detention at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that they were looking for the teen and had located the car she was believed to be driving when she allegedly struck 53-year-old Greg Moore on July 18 as Moore was on an early morning run, The Seattle Times reported.

Sheriff’s detectives were in contact with the girl’s family, who helped facilitate her surrender around 10 p.m. Thursday, said spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

A juvenile court judge on Friday found probable cause to hold the girl on investigation of second-degree murder and hit-and-run, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office. A decision on detention was reserved until Tuesday, when prosecutors expect to file criminal charges, McNerthney said. She’ll remain in detention until then.

A passerby found Moore around 11 a.m. on a rural road outside Maple Valley where he was likely hit between 4 and 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Moore is believed to have been killed as he neared the end of a 15-mile run.

