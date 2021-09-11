Detectives Investigating A Homicide On Ell Lane In Waldorf; Victim Identified

WALDORF, Md. -- On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.