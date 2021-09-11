20th anniversary of September 11 attacks
President Joe Biden (C) waves as he is joined by (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stand for a moment of silence at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Comments / 160