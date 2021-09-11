CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GOVERNOR ORDERS LOWERED IN REMEMBRANCE OF 9/11

kqennewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown has ordered flags at all public institutions throughout the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday for Patriot Day. On Friday, Brown said, “The tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 shook our nation to its core. It changed the way we see our place in the world, and brought out some of the best aspects of our humanity, as well as some of the worst. Flags will be at half-staff tomorrow in memory of those who perished on September 11, 2001. I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to remember those we lost, and honor the brave first responders who saved lives. Twenty years later, it remains a day we will never forget, as we recommit ourselves to building a more just, equitable, and peaceful future in in their memory”.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor And Remembrance Of 9/11

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with that of President Joe Biden, that all United States flags be lowered for the same length of time. “This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation,” Reynolds says. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those that continue to fight [for] and protect our freedoms to this day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
POLITICS
WLNS

Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan and U.S. flags within the State Capitol, as well as all public buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we remember those who lost their lives and honor...
LANSING, MI
Springfield News Sun

DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day. ExploreDayton firefighter recruits honor 9/11 first responder...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
wcti12.com

Gov. orders flags be lowered to half-staff to commemorate 9/11

RALEIGH, Wake County — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. "Today, we mourn those we...
RALEIGH, NC
wrde.com

Hogan Orders Flags Lowered to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that he has directed that U.S. and state flags in Maryland fly at half-staff from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. “Twenty years have passed since one of the darkest days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Oregonians#The White House
CBS Sacramento

How Did CBS News Project The California Governor Recall Failed?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a spirited recall effort Tuesday evening, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting the ouster bid in early returns and opting to keep the incumbent in office. Returns showed nearly 64% of ballots rejecting the recall effort, prompting every major network to quickly project the race over, and some of the leading Republican candidates quickly conceding defeat but vowing to keep fighting to claim leadership in the state. “If you run the numbers, the ‘yes votes’ out of what is remaining would need such a huge amount to catch up it’s just not possible,” said Anthony Salvanto,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rnbcincy.com

20 Years of Remembrance- 9/11

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. These are the words of then President George W. Bush, during his oval office speech on September 11th, 2001. Almost 3,000 Americans lost their lives during the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. It has been 20 years since the tragedy of 9/11. Even after all this time New York officials just identified 2 more victims of the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS
castlecountryradio.com

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The American Legion Post 3 would like to invite the entire community out for their Remembrance Ceremony of those killed, honor those who sacrificed and recognize those who served on 9/11. The event will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 10:00 am at the Price City Peace Garden on Main Street. Event organizer, David Jelin shared all the details of the ceremony.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Homer News

In remembrance of 9-11, strive to reunite

This Saturday, America will pause and reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. We will mourn and remember the lives lost and how our world changed in the attacks in New York City, in Washington, D.C., and in the skies above Pennsylvania. If you were alive that day, you...
HOMER, AK
Northern Virginia Daily

Commentary: A Remembrance of 9/11

As we remember those who perished on this day 20 years ago, let us be mindful that freedom is not free and has been paid for with the blood and treasure of Americans both civilian and military since the inception of our country. In three separate incidents, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, our Nation and its institutions were maliciously attacked, ushering in feelings of anger, disbelief, and a desire to find and destroy those who perpetrated this act.
POLITICS
Islands Sounder

OIFR hosts 9/11 remembrance

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire and Rescue. Orcas Island Fire and Rescue will hold a small outdoor ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 this Saturday. If you would like to attend, please gather at 8:30 a.m., wear masks and socially distance. We will lower the Flag at 8:46 a.m. with a moment of silence and ringing of the bell as we recognize and pay respect to those who lost their lives 20 years ago on this day. There will be an opportunity to view the Memorial located in the Eastsound Firestation lobby following the ceremony. Viewing will be restricted to one person or family at a time.
EASTSOUND, WA
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy