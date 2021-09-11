GOVERNOR ORDERS LOWERED IN REMEMBRANCE OF 9/11
Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags at all public institutions throughout the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday for Patriot Day. On Friday, Brown said, “The tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 shook our nation to its core. It changed the way we see our place in the world, and brought out some of the best aspects of our humanity, as well as some of the worst. Flags will be at half-staff tomorrow in memory of those who perished on September 11, 2001. I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to remember those we lost, and honor the brave first responders who saved lives. Twenty years later, it remains a day we will never forget, as we recommit ourselves to building a more just, equitable, and peaceful future in in their memory”.kqennewsradio.com
