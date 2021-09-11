CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

BetMGM Pennsylvania: How to Get a Risk-Free First TD Prop-Bet For Week 1!

By Andrew Norton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get more details on promos visit our BetMGM Pennsylvania page. You can also find a sportsbook guide and review there!. Getting this promotion is straightforward; first, download the BetMGM Pennsylvania app on iOS or Android. Next, you will create an account, which only takes a few minutes, so do not feel overwhelmed, but make sure to use BetMGM Pennsylvania bonus code “LINEUPS”. Last, deposit into your account by one of the banking options that BetMGM Pennsylvania offers. There are plenty of ways to deposit funds, so there is no need to stress. If your first, risk-free bet loses, then you will be refunded in site credit for an amount up to $1,000. You will get to keep the winnings if your bet wins!

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
